National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $95.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

