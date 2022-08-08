National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.10 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $615.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.