National Bank of Canada FI Invests $961,000 in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 361,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vroom by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vroom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Vroom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vroom by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Vroom stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

