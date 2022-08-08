National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

NYSE SPOT opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

