National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $31.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

