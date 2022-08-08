National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 111,421 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of INVH opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

