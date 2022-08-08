National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 14,600 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6,460.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $13,037,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in PVH by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,325,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.