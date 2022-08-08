National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 17,374 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 8,687.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SKY. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

SKY stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

