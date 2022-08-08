National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 33,955 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 241,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.25. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.39% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Profound Medical from $22.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

