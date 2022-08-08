National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 5,142 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2,188.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $211.07 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $211.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

