National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1,207.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $178.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

