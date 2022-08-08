National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after buying an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,855 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

APO stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

