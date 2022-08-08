National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.