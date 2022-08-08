National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $115.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

