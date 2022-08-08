National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,922 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.40.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $431.92 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.