National Bank of Canada FI Sells 52,453 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

