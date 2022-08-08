National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,310 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,915 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

