National Bank of Canada FI Sells 79,965 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,965 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,608,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $241,853,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in XPeng by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,022 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in XPeng by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,563,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

NYSE XPEV opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 3.11. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

