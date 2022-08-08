National Bank of Canada FI Sells 93,500 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $178.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

