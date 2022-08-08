National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

LHC Group Price Performance

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group stock opened at $161.79 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.