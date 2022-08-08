National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.
LHC Group Price Performance
LHC Group Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
