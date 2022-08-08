NBT Bank N A NY Has $39.53 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $157.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

