Needham & Company LLC Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $90.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.36.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

