New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDU opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.