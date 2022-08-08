New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 64,480 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,388,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 402,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,085,000 after buying an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 291,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,892,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 492,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,242,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 11.1 %

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $86.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.