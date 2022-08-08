New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 67,560 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SPB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.