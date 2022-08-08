New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 339,100 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 339,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after buying an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
