New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 154.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 28.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 108.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.57 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Renasant Company Profile

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.