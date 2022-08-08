New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 31,146 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.57 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 58.29%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

