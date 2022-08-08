New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Five Below by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Five Below by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Five Below by 1,203.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $138.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.37.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

