New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 4.9 %

CABO opened at $1,371.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,319.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,371.71.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,785.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

