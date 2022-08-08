New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Stock Down 4.9 %
CABO opened at $1,371.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,319.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,371.71.
Cable One Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 19.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,785.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
