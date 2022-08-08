New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,777 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.