New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $9,243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 65.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

