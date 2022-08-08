New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.34 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

