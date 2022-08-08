New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.52 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 30.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $153.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

