New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.25 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,901,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allison Transmission by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Allison Transmission by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,239,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

