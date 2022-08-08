New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

