New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Oil States International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oil States International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Oil States International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $301.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.03. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

