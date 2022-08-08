New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

