New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs Stock Down 9.8 %

NYSE PRLB opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.