New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,421 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $66.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

