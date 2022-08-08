New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,084 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

