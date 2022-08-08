New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $47.75 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

