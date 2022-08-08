New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,436 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $98,808,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,490,000 after buying an additional 2,192,373 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 1,196,494 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $13,989,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

