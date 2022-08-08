Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

