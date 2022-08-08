Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,061 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

