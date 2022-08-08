Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 114,594 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,673,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $453.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

