Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stake Cut by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

