PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 266,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 534,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

