Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

