Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

